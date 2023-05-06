0
Saturday 6 May 2023 - 22:57

Iranian Oil Exports Double despite Sanctions: NIOC Chief Says

Story Code : 1056376
Iranian Oil Exports Double despite Sanctions: NIOC Chief Says
Mohsen Khojastehmehr made the comment during a visit to Kharg Island, adding that the oil exports have doubled thanks to the effective measures taken in this regard.

Speaking in an expert-level meeting held in the presence of Head of Iranian Oil Terminals Company Abbas Gharibi and senior directors of the company on Kharg Island, he elaborated on the development of Iranian Oil Terminals Company from Kharg to Jask (West to East) and from Neka to Bandar Abbas (North to South), and said, “From the geographical point of view, Kharg Island is considered as (one of) the most important oil terminals in the world and it should be administered according to the global standards level.

Promoting the fire extinguishing systems, basic repair and maintenance services of oil tanks, updating the oil measuring systems (metering), construction of new oil tanks with a capacity of four million barrels of oil on Kharg Island, 10 million barrels of oil in Jask and 500,000 barrels of oil in Tehran as well as promoting and renovating the available systems are among the measures taken for the development of Iranian oil terminals, the deputy oil minister emphasized.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
6 May 2023
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
6 May 2023
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
6 May 2023
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
5 May 2023
Worried “Israel”: Iran can Make Nuclear Bombs
Worried “Israel”: Iran can Make Nuclear Bombs
5 May 2023
Australia PM Says No Point in US’ Continued Pursuit of Assange
Australia PM Says No Point in US’ Continued Pursuit of Assange
5 May 2023
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
4 May 2023
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
By Ali Hassan
4 May 2023
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
4 May 2023
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
4 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
3 May 2023
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
3 May 2023