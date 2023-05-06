0
Saturday 6 May 2023 - 23:07

Iraqi PMU Kill 3 ISIL Terrorists in Nineveh

Story Code : 1056378
Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, announced that it started a new operation in Iraq's Nineveh province.

During the operation, the PMU forces managed to kill three ISIL terrorists who were hiding somewhere near an airport in Al-Hadar village in Nineveh.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its escaped elements do not re-emerge.
