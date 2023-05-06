Rocket Attack Reportedly Targeted Kabul Airport

Islam Times - Afghan media reported a rocket attack on Kabul airport during the presence of Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at the site.

News sources said that Kabul Airport, located in the vicinity of capital of Afghanistan, was hit by a rocket attack on Saturday when Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of the Taliban rulying body who was en route to Islamabad.The rockets landed at ceremonial section, the passenger section and the control section of Kabul airport at the airport and at least 3 personnel and technical employees and several passengers were injured as a result of the assault.Taliban has not commented on the the attack yet. Meanwhile, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for it.