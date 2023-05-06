0
Saturday 6 May 2023 - 23:14

Zelensky to Address Swiss Parliament

Story Code : 1056383
Zelensky to Address Swiss Parliament
The invitation, announced in a statement late on Friday, comes amid pressure on Switzerland's government to break with a centuries-old tradition of neutrality and end a ban of exports of Swiss weapons to conflict zones such as Ukraine.

So far, the government has refused to change this policy.

The subject of Zelensky's address, which will be the first by video by a foreign leader to the legislature, is unknown. It is scheduled for the summer session beginning on May 30.

During that session, lawmakers are also set to weigh a motion to provide 5 billion Swiss Francs ($5.6 billion) of support to Ukraine over 5-10 years.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
6 May 2023
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
6 May 2023
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
6 May 2023
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
5 May 2023
Worried “Israel”: Iran can Make Nuclear Bombs
Worried “Israel”: Iran can Make Nuclear Bombs
5 May 2023
Australia PM Says No Point in US’ Continued Pursuit of Assange
Australia PM Says No Point in US’ Continued Pursuit of Assange
5 May 2023
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
4 May 2023
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
By Ali Hassan
4 May 2023
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
4 May 2023
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
4 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
3 May 2023
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
3 May 2023