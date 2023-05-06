Ukraine Shots Down Hypersonic Missile with US Patriot System

Islam Times - Ukraine used newly acquired American Patriot defense systems to shoot down a Russian hypersonic missile over Kyiv this week, its Air Force said Saturday.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that the Kinzhal-type ballistic missile was intercepted Thursday during an overnight attack on the Ukrainian capital.He added the Kh-47 missile was launched by a MiG-31K aircraft from Russian territory and was shot down with a Patriot missile.The Kinzhal is one of the latest and most advanced Russian weapons. The Russian military has said the air-launched ballistic missile has a range of up to 1,250 miles and flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept.Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has said that he was prepared to send Kadyrovites to Bakhmut, to replace Wagner Group who allegedly want to leave the city.Kadyrovites referred to Chechen forces subordinate to Kadyrov and fighting as part of the Russian army.Bakhmut remains the hottest spot on the front, and hundreds of Russian soldiers and the Wagner Group are being killed there.Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has previously accused Russian military leadership of failing to supply ammunition to his fighters, resulting in high rates of fatalities.On 5 May, Yevgeny Prigozhin wrote to the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defence to say that he would be withdrawing Wagner Group from Bakhmut on 10 May.He claimed that the reason for this was that the Russian Ministry of Defence was not providing his fighters with enough ammunition, and he did not want his people to be "doomed to senseless death".Kadyrov addressed Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu, and Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, and urged the three of them to make peace.The timing of the drone strike on the Kremlin a few days before Victory Day shows Russia's increasing vulnerability to such attacks and has almost certainly raised the threat perception of the Russian leadership over the Victory Day events, UK Intelligence reported.Twenty-one cities in six Russian regions and occupied Crimea have canceled their Victory Day military parades, citing security concerns. Victory Day commemorates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany.According to UK Intelligence, the Victory Day celebration will likely advance in Moscow, albeit on a smaller scale. Russia's President Vladimir Putin's reception following the parade will not proceed.The traditional March of the Immortal Regiment (Bessmertny Polk), where family members display photographs of World War II deceased veterans associated with Victory Day, has also been canceled.This follows the recent cancellation of the Russian-hosted International Army Games.