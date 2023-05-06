Palestinian Resistance: Israeli Crime in Tulkarm ‘Will Not Go Unanswered’

Islam Times - Hamas and Islamic Jihad, resistance movements have promised to retaliate for the killing of two Palestinian youths by Israeli occupation forces during a raid on a refugee camp in Tulkarm in the occupied west bank.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said ‘Israel’ was escalating its terror campaign against the Palestinian people by repeatedly assassinating young men in the occupied West Bank.Qassem stressed that the new Israeli crime in Nur Shams refugee camp “will never go unanswered,”.Islamic Jihad spokesman Tariq Salmi laid blame for the latest atrocity with the occupying regime, emphasising that the Palestinian people would continue making significant sacrifices to defend their land, and that these sacrifices would further increase their strength and determination to confront the occupation.Over the past months, ‘Israel’ has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.Most of the raids have focused on the West Bank cities of Nablus and Jenin, where Israeli forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance against occupation.With the latest killings, the Israeli occupation forces have shot and killed 108 Palestinians since the start of the year, including 20 minors and two women, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.