Saturday 6 May 2023 - 23:27

Tehran Blames US for Israel’s Acts of Terror against Iran Nuclear Program

Story Code : 1056391
Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in a tweet on Friday.

Shamkhani cited earlier comments by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in which the latter had alleged that Washington would recognize Tel Aviv's "freedom of action" in the event of, what he called, Tehran's attempt "to obtain a nuclear weapon."

Sullivan's remarks echoed allegations issued consistently against Iran's nuclear peaceful nuclear program by the United States and its allies.

Tehran has invariably asserted that its nuclear program is aimed at purely peaceful purposes and that the Islamic Republic had no intention of developing nuclear weapons.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei has even issued a fatwa (religious decree) declaring that the acquisition, development, and use of nuclear weapons violated Islamic principles and were therefore forbidden.

"This admission [by the United States] means that the US has been and will be responsible for all terrorist acts of Zionists against Iran's facilities and people, and should definitely accept its consequences," Shamkhani wrote in a Persian tweet which was also later published in English. 

The Israeli regime has assassinated as many as seven Iranian nuclear scientists, including Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, whom the regime subjected to targeted killing in 2020, and targeted Iran's nuclear installations on several occasions with terrorist crimes.

The regime is also the Middle East's sole possessor of nuclear weapons, including hundreds of atomic warheads.

Tel Aviv has, however, thanks to steadfast support on the part of its biggest ally the United States, constantly avoided all sorts of accountability to international organizations, most notably the United Nations.
