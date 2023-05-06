Islam Times - Commander of the Iranian Army Aviation Brigadier General Yousef Qorbani described Iran's Army Aviation as the most powerful helicopter fleet in Western Asia, and said that Tehran has developed advanced missiles designed to smash targets deep inside the Israeli-occupied territories.

Brig. Gen. Qorbani praised the country's astonishing progress in manufacturing various types of long-range and precision-striking missiles amid sanctions, and said that Tehran has produced missiles which enjoy the capability to pound targets deep inside the Israeli-occupied territories.Iranian military officials have stated that in terms of missile technology, Iran stands above the global level, and different types of domestically-built military equipment are favored by world powers.Elsewhere in his remarks, Qorbani stated that the country's aviation unit is the most powerful helicopter fleet in West Asia, and Iran is powerful in the world, and causes jitters among the Zionists.“The aviation unit stands with all its strength when the country faces defense issues, and in times of peace, it stands by the people in disasters and dangers,” he continued.The high-ranking military official further noted that Iran is currently in a position to disrupt the military equations of the so-called superpowers, adding that the enemy is plotting to destroy the Islamic establishment at any moment, but all their plots are foiled with a speech by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.Touching upon the cutting-edge technology of the aviation unit’s helicopter fleet, the senior commander stressed some of the equipment of the world’s most advanced choppers have been mounted on Iranian helicopters, such as domestically-manufactured night vision systems.The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes.Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the weaponry sphere.Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not hesitate to boost its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.