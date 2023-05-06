0
Saturday 6 May 2023 - 23:33

Senior Army Commander: Iran's Missiles Capable of Hitting Heart of Israel

Story Code : 1056393
Senior Army Commander: Iran
Brig. Gen. Qorbani praised the country's astonishing progress in manufacturing various types of long-range and precision-striking missiles amid sanctions, and said that Tehran has produced missiles which enjoy the capability to pound targets deep inside the Israeli-occupied territories.

Iranian military officials have stated that in terms of missile technology, Iran stands above the global level, and different types of domestically-built military equipment are favored by world powers.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Qorbani stated that the country's aviation unit is the most powerful helicopter fleet in West Asia, and Iran is powerful in the world, and causes jitters among the Zionists.

“The aviation unit stands with all its strength when the country faces defense issues, and in times of peace, it stands by the people in disasters and dangers,” he continued.

The high-ranking military official further noted that Iran is currently in a position to disrupt the military equations of the so-called superpowers, adding that the enemy is plotting to destroy the Islamic establishment at any moment, but all their plots are foiled with a speech by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Touching upon the cutting-edge technology of the aviation unit’s helicopter fleet, the senior commander  stressed some of the equipment of the world’s most advanced choppers have been mounted on Iranian helicopters, such as domestically-manufactured night vision systems.

The Islamic Republic’s military doctrine holds that the country’s armed capability solely serves defensive purposes.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headway in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the weaponry sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country will not hesitate to boost its military capabilities, including its missile and drone power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will never be subject to negotiation.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
6 May 2023
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
6 May 2023
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
6 May 2023
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
5 May 2023
Worried “Israel”: Iran can Make Nuclear Bombs
Worried “Israel”: Iran can Make Nuclear Bombs
5 May 2023
Australia PM Says No Point in US’ Continued Pursuit of Assange
Australia PM Says No Point in US’ Continued Pursuit of Assange
5 May 2023
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
4 May 2023
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
By Ali Hassan
4 May 2023
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
White House Warns of Economic Disaster in Case of Prolonged Default
4 May 2023
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
‘Israeli’ Government Will ‘Fall Apart,’ Minister Warns
4 May 2023
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
Palestinian Resistance Groups Fire Rockets in Retaliation to Israeli Aggression
3 May 2023
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
UN: Sudan Conflict Fueling Refugee Crisis
3 May 2023