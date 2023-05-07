0
Sunday 7 May 2023 - 11:33

Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria's Potential Return

Story Code : 1056462
Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria
LAS spokesman Gamal Rushdy confirmed the meeting, following recent moves by some Arab nations, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia, to resume diplomatic ties with Syria.

Syria's membership in the LAS was suspended in 2011 during the early stages of the Syrian civil war.

In April, foreign ministries of several Arab nations urged the LAS to reinstate Syria's membership while also addressing the need to end the humanitarian crisis in Syria and seeking assistance from Arab countries' leadership to resolve the situation.
