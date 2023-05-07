Islam Times - Foreign ministers of the League of Arab States (LAS) will convene an emergency meeting on Sunday in Cairo to discuss the situations in Syria, including its potential return to the LAS, and the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

LAS spokesman Gamal Rushdy confirmed the meeting, following recent moves by some Arab nations, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia, to resume diplomatic ties with Syria.Syria's membership in the LAS was suspended in 2011 during the early stages of the Syrian civil war.In April, foreign ministries of several Arab nations urged the LAS to reinstate Syria's membership while also addressing the need to end the humanitarian crisis in Syria and seeking assistance from Arab countries' leadership to resolve the situation.