Palestinian PM Calls for International Pressure on Israel over Crimes in Occupied Lands

Islam Times - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh urged legal bodies and international organizations to intervene and exert pressure on the Israeli regime for its crimes in the occupied lands.

According to Palestinian media reports on Saturday, Shtayyeh stated that all atrocities that Israel commits against the Palestinian people will be added to the case filed with The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) against the "usurping entity." His comments came hours after an armed Israeli settler killed a 20-year-old Palestinian man near the village of Sandala, south of Nazareth. A video circulating on social media showed the settler firing live shots at the young man inside his car, killing him on the spot. Following the murder, clashes erupted between Jewish and Arab citizens of the area.Meanwhile, the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement denounced the killing and called on international rights and legal groups to condemn and expose Israeli crimes against Palestinians in the occupied city of al-Quds. Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri also called on all Palestinians and the Arab and Muslim world to provide the Palestinian population of al-Quds with all forms of support to confront the Israeli occupation. Additionally, the deputy chief of the Hamas political bureau in the Gaza Strip, Khalil al-Hayya, said during a meeting in Algeria that the Palestinian nation stands united on the battlefield with the Zionist enemy and that "our hands are on the trigger and our guns are pointed at the enemy... We are confident that we will liberate our land and the al-Aqsa Mosque."The head of the United Arab List, Mansour Abbas, condemned the murder and called on the police to investigate and bring its perpetrator to justice. Abbas also held the far-right cabinet of Israeli regime prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu “responsible for the outbreak of crime and the ease with which defenseless innocents are shot.” The new fatality has increased the total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the beginning of this year to over 110.