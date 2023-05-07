0
Sunday 7 May 2023 - 11:38

Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin

Story Code : 1056467
"Responsibility for this and other terrorist acts lies not only with the Ukrainian authorities but with their Western patrons, in the first place, the United States, who since the coup d'etat of February 2014 have painstakingly nurtured the anti-Russian neo-Nazi project in Ukraine," the statement reads.

"The lack of Washington’s condemnation of another in a string of terrorist attacks against a Russian journalist and public figure is an act of self-exposure by the US authorities. The silence of international organizations concerned is impermissible."

"The terrorist attack against Prilepin is yet another manifestation of the systemic approach to liquidating ideological opponents, which has been actively cultivated in Ukraine by Washington since 2014 to have become a basic reflex of the Kyiv regime," the Foreign Ministry said, TASS reported.

On Saturday morning, an explosive device went off in an Audi Q7 carrying Zakhar Prilepin. The incident occurred in the village of Pionersky, the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The writer was wounded and his driver was killed. There were no other victims, the police said.

The investigators are probing into the complicity of a detainee, identified as Alexander Permyakov, in the assassination attempt. The suspect has testified he has been acting on instructions from Ukrainian secret services.
