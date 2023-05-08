0
Monday 8 May 2023 - 00:07

Lebanon Bars Israeli-Owned Airline from Entering its Airspace

Story Code : 1056544
Lebanon Bars Israeli-Owned Airline from Entering its Airspace
In a statement published by the state-run Lebanese National News Agency, Director General of the Lebanese Civil Aviation Authority Fadi Al-Hassan said the Cypriot company has become 49.9% owned by the Israeli company "Knafaim Holdings Ltd.," Almayadeen reported.

Al-Hassan had received a letter from the Cypriot Civil Aviation Authority announcing the appointment of TUS AIR to invest in air transport services between Cyprus and Lebanon, based on an agreement between Lebanon and Cyprus in 2017.

The Lebanese official said the ban decision will be enforced until further notice, pending recommendations from the upcoming conference of the liaison officers of regional offices on the boycott of Israel in terms of banning any form of dealing with the aforementioned company.

The Lebanese Civil Aviation Authority referred the matter to the General Directorate of Economy and Commerce to verify the status of the company, especially since the directorate had requested not to deal with companies of a similar status, the latest of which are the two Ukrainian companies Aerosvit Ukrainian Airlines and the Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA).
