Monday 8 May 2023 - 00:12

Venezuela Cancels COVID-19 Restrictions in International Flights

Story Code : 1056548
The decision was made after Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had announced the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency in effect since 2020, Borges noted, TASS reported.

"We turned over the pandemic page," the official said. Passengers were earlier required to show a certificate of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative result of tests made 48 hours’ prior to the flight, Borges said.

"International air passenger traffic was seriously affected by the pandemic and Venezuela has managed to restore it by 40% only so far," the official added.
