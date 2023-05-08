0
Monday 8 May 2023 - 00:14

Iran Voices Readiness to Renovate Syrian Airports

Planning has been made for dispatching 50,000 Iranian pilgrims to Syria annually for performing pilgrimage at the holy shrines of Hazrat Roghayeh (SA) and Hazrat Zeynab (SA), Mohammad Mohammadi said on Sunday.

Issues were raised between Iranian and Syrian officials on the provision of necessary infrastructures and also the determination of airline companies to carry out direct flights between the two countries, he continued.

The training, repair and maintenance services are underway, he said, adding that more flights between Iran and Syria will be launched in June.
