Iran Voices Readiness to Renovate Syrian Airports

Islam Times - Emphasizing the rise in the number of flights between Iran and Syria, the head of Iranian civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) said that his organization has expressed readiness to overhaul and renovate Syrian airports including the Damascus Airport.

Planning has been made for dispatching 50,000 Iranian pilgrims to Syria annually for performing pilgrimage at the holy shrines of Hazrat Roghayeh (SA) and Hazrat Zeynab (SA), Mohammad Mohammadi said on Sunday.Issues were raised between Iranian and Syrian officials on the provision of necessary infrastructures and also the determination of airline companies to carry out direct flights between the two countries, he continued.The training, repair and maintenance services are underway, he said, adding that more flights between Iran and Syria will be launched in June.