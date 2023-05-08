0
Monday 8 May 2023 - 00:25

54 Dead After Ethnic Clashes in India’s Remote Northeast

Story Code : 1056553
54 Dead After Ethnic Clashes in India’s Remote Northeast
Thousands of soldiers were sent to Manipur state after a protest march by a tribal group turned violent on Wednesday, media reported.

Authorities imposed an Internet blackout and issued shoot-at-sight orders in “extreme cases” in an effort to contain the unrest.

Police told AFP that the situation remained tense after a fresh bout of violence on Friday night, while The Press Trust of India said hospital morgues in state capital Imphal and Churachandpur district further south had reported a combined total of 54 dead.

“16 bodies were kept in the morgue of the Churachandpur district hospital while 15 bodies were in Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal East district,” PTI reported, citing an unnamed local official.

“The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences at Lamphel in Imphal West district reported 23 dead.”

Manipur director general of police P. Doungel told reporters on Friday that security forces were bringing the situation under control.

Army patrols had “gone a long way to quell the thing off,” he said.

Security forces and the Manipur government have yet to issue an official death toll for this week’s violence.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin
Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin
Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria
Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria's Potential Return
7 May 2023
Operations against US Occupiers to Continue: Iraqi Resistance Group
Operations against US Occupiers to Continue: Iraqi Resistance Group
7 May 2023
Palestinian PM Calls for International Pressure on Israel over Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian PM Calls for International Pressure on Israel over Crimes in Occupied Lands
7 May 2023
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
6 May 2023
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
6 May 2023
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
6 May 2023
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
6 May 2023
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
5 May 2023
Worried “Israel”: Iran can Make Nuclear Bombs
Worried “Israel”: Iran can Make Nuclear Bombs
5 May 2023
Australia PM Says No Point in US’ Continued Pursuit of Assange
Australia PM Says No Point in US’ Continued Pursuit of Assange
5 May 2023
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
Iran to US: Be Angry, Die of This Anger
4 May 2023
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
“Israeli” Worries of Arab Openness to Syria
By Ali Hassan
4 May 2023