Monday 8 May 2023 - 00:40

Hamas Warns Israel about Gaza Gas Field

Story Code : 1056555
The Palestinians are the owner of the first petro-field 'Gaza Marine' discovered in the Eastern Mediterranean in the late 1990s ", and have been deprived of exploiting it due to the refusal of the Zionist regime to the Palestinians' request.

Hamas Spokesman Hazim Qasim warned the Israeli regime in a speech that the only party permitted to make decisions about the resources is the national government elected by the Palestinian people.  

Gas resources off the coast of the Gaza Strip are a natural resource that belongs to all of the Palestinian generations and the Palestinian people have the full right to benefit from the natural resources located on the shores of the Gaza Strip.

Recently, the Israeli regime's Channel 13 reported the clandestine negotiations, mediated by the US, between the Palestinian National Authorities and the regime for extraction from the Gaza Marine gas field. 

The development of the gas field was the focus of the negotiations at Aqaba meetings in Jordan and Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt between PNA and the Zionist regime, under the US supervision. 
