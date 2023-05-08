0
Monday 8 May 2023 - 10:49

Dangerous Ringleaders of Anti-Muslim Hatred Groups Exposed in Iran

The two men were executed for several charges including actively propagating against Islam, insulting the Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] and burning the Holy Quran on social media.

The Iranian judiciary announced in a Monday statement that one of the convicts, named Yousef Mehrdad, was living in Ardabil, northwestern Iran, adding that he was the admin of at least 15 social media channels and groups that pursued anti-Islamic activities and disrespected Islamic sanctities.

It said Mehrdad had used two different IDs and two cell phone numbers [one Iranian and one French] to administer his social media activities, adding that a Quran-burning video was also discovered on Mehrdad’s cell phone, which had been shared on his accounts.

Mehrdad had a close relationship with another convict in the case named Sadrollah Fazeli Zare, said the statement, adding that prosecutors had found that Fazeli also had a phone number from France. He had managed 20 groups and channels on different social media platforms, it said.

The two convicts openly confessed to propagating infidelity and sacrilege of the Islamic sanctities, said the judiciary, adding that the two were hanged early on Monday morning.
