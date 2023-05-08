0
Monday 8 May 2023 - 10:50

Seven Dead in Vehicle Attack Outside Texas Migrant Center

Story Code : 1056608
Seven Dead in Vehicle Attack Outside Texas Migrant Center
The driver, who flipped his Range Rover after mowing down the victims on the sidewalk outside the Ozanam Center, has been arrested for reckless driving and more charges will likely be filed, according to Brownsville Police Lt. Martin Sandoval. The collision appears to have been intentional, Sandoval told local media.

Video of the crash posted to social media shows the vehicle speeding up as it veers onto the sidewalk, with most of the apparent victims unable to get out of the way. The vehicle then flips over as bodies fly in every direction.

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez released a statement indicating the dead were “migrants who sheltered overnight at the Ozonam center.” While many were quick to call the incident a “hate crime,” early reports indicate the driver was also Hispanic.

Brownsville is one of the southernmost cities in Texas and a well-traveled stop for migrants coming north from Mexico.
Comment


Featured Stories
How Iran Turned Regional Hourglass Upside Down
How Iran Turned Regional Hourglass Upside Down
WhatsApp Could Disappear from UK Over Privacy Concerns
WhatsApp Could Disappear from UK Over Privacy Concerns
8 May 2023
Dangerous Ringleaders of Anti-Muslim Hatred Groups Exposed in Iran
Dangerous Ringleaders of Anti-Muslim Hatred Groups Exposed in Iran
8 May 2023
Syria Back to Arab League: Dialogue, Joint Action to Face Challenges on Top
Syria Back to Arab League: Dialogue, Joint Action to Face Challenges on Top
8 May 2023
Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin
Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin
7 May 2023
Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria
Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria's Potential Return
7 May 2023
Operations against US Occupiers to Continue: Iraqi Resistance Group
Operations against US Occupiers to Continue: Iraqi Resistance Group
7 May 2023
Palestinian PM Calls for International Pressure on Israel over Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian PM Calls for International Pressure on Israel over Crimes in Occupied Lands
7 May 2023
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
6 May 2023
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
6 May 2023
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
6 May 2023
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
6 May 2023
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
5 May 2023