0
Monday 8 May 2023 - 10:53

Report: Hundreds of Local Pharmacies Close Across England As Sector “Crumbles”

Story Code : 1056610
Report: Hundreds of Local Pharmacies Close Across England As Sector “Crumbles”
The BBC was at pains to report on Monday that the number of community chemists has fallen to a record low since 2015, standing at about 11,000 chemists, according to data from NHS Business Services Authority. Without a chemist, the pharmacy is physically closed as many rely on a local chemist for advice and to pick up prescriptions.

According to the British pharmacists’ estimation, there has been a 30 percent cut in the government’s financial support over the last seven years, after taking account of inflation.

Despite the rising patient demand, the pharmacies are still struggling with the obstacles, with the government incapable of handling the crisis across the sector.

Meanwhile, this is not the end of the story across the British health system and the pharmacists are warning that the situation could get worse with many more local businesses being forced to close, without help.

“The sector is crumbling, and is going to fall down like a stack of dominoes, if there's not intervention urgently,” said Sanjeev Panesar, a pharmacy owner in Birmingham.

“Things are in serious jeopardy. It's our worst year ever, where we've made a loss. We have to make some really tough calls and decisions now,” he stressed.

Panesar called on political leaders, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to urgently address the issue and relieve the pressure on pharmacies.

By way of background, a five-year contract was agreed between NHS England and the government in 2019 to support the sector, but pharmacists say it's no match for the rise in prices.

“We've been left with a contract that doesn't take into account any inflation or any cost of living,” said Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies.

“Pharmacies are under a lot of pressure at the moment, all pharmacies are. The cost of medicines is rising, they simply do not have the funding to keep them afloat,” she said in an interview earlier in March.

The UK National Health Service has recently been grappling with several challenges, with tens of thousands of health staff walking out over a pay dispute with the government.

Delayed discharge, bed shortages, a fresh wave of COVID-19 and flu infections, and lack of funds are among the most prominent pressures that the NHS has been facing during the last few months.

Repetitive strikes by nurses, ambulance drivers, junior doctors, and other staff across the system have caused staff shortages which has in turn put the patients’ lives at serious risk.

Earlier in the year, several leading health officials across the NHS warned that the situation across the health system is “unbearable” and would remain that way without any significant changes.
Comment


Featured Stories
How Iran Turned Regional Hourglass Upside Down
How Iran Turned Regional Hourglass Upside Down
WhatsApp Could Disappear from UK Over Privacy Concerns
WhatsApp Could Disappear from UK Over Privacy Concerns
8 May 2023
Dangerous Ringleaders of Anti-Muslim Hatred Groups Exposed in Iran
Dangerous Ringleaders of Anti-Muslim Hatred Groups Exposed in Iran
8 May 2023
Syria Back to Arab League: Dialogue, Joint Action to Face Challenges on Top
Syria Back to Arab League: Dialogue, Joint Action to Face Challenges on Top
8 May 2023
Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin
Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin
7 May 2023
Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria
Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria's Potential Return
7 May 2023
Operations against US Occupiers to Continue: Iraqi Resistance Group
Operations against US Occupiers to Continue: Iraqi Resistance Group
7 May 2023
Palestinian PM Calls for International Pressure on Israel over Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian PM Calls for International Pressure on Israel over Crimes in Occupied Lands
7 May 2023
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
6 May 2023
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
6 May 2023
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
6 May 2023
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
6 May 2023
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
5 May 2023