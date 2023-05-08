0
Monday 8 May 2023 - 21:30

US’ Anti-Russian Actions Push Humanity towards World War, Malaysian Ex-PM Says

Story Code : 1056695
"The US will try to get other countries to join in the action against Russia, and Russia will also have to find friendly countries which will support it," Mahathir, 97, said in an interview for the Global Times.

"There will be confrontation between the Eastern bloc and Western bloc. And this will escalate and become a world war," he added, TASS reported.

He said that the conflict in Ukraine, provoked by the West, has already affected the entire world. He noted that the complicated situation has led to increased spending for essential goods around the world, negatively affecting grain shipments.

"The invitation to Ukraine to join NATO is a provocation. In fact, if Ukraine doesn't join NATO, I think Russia will feel less threatened, and there will be no confrontation. But once the process is started, Russia will take preemptive action," Mahathir said.

He pointed out that NATO states are not directly involved in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict et, because Ukraine is not a member of the alliance. However, according to the ex-Prime Minister, the standoff with Russia harms NATO member states greatly.

"In the end, they (Russia and Ukraine) will have to find some settlement. It is better for them to talk to each other, to discuss, to negotiate," Mahathir said.
