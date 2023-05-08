0
Monday 8 May 2023 - 21:36

Syrian President's Visit to Riyadh Likely After Arab League Restores Damascus' Membership: Analyst

Story Code : 1056700
Syrian President
"There is information from reliable sources in Riyadh and Damascus that such a visit may happen before the Arab League summit on May 19," he told TASS.

Sabi added that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is pursuing a course toward settlement of conflict situations in the region that is contrary to the will of the US.

Sabi noted that the Crown Prince intends to invite Assad to the meeting of Arab leaders to solidify the "meeting in Riyadh as the summit of consolidation of Arab cohorts under the aegis of Saudi leadership." He further speculated that the presidents of Iran and Turkey may also be invited to Riyadh as honored guests.

According to Sabi, the end of the Arab boycott of Syria challenges the ability of the US and the EU to preserve the economic sanctions against Damascus. "Their efficiency will drop significantly and the West will have to admit its defeat," Sabi underscored. 
Comment


Featured Stories
How Iran Turned Regional Hourglass Upside Down
How Iran Turned Regional Hourglass Upside Down
WhatsApp Could Disappear from UK Over Privacy Concerns
WhatsApp Could Disappear from UK Over Privacy Concerns
8 May 2023
Dangerous Ringleaders of Anti-Muslim Hatred Groups Exposed in Iran
Dangerous Ringleaders of Anti-Muslim Hatred Groups Exposed in Iran
8 May 2023
Syria Back to Arab League: Dialogue, Joint Action to Face Challenges on Top
Syria Back to Arab League: Dialogue, Joint Action to Face Challenges on Top
8 May 2023
Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin
Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin
7 May 2023
Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria
Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria's Potential Return
7 May 2023
Operations against US Occupiers to Continue: Iraqi Resistance Group
Operations against US Occupiers to Continue: Iraqi Resistance Group
7 May 2023
Palestinian PM Calls for International Pressure on Israel over Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian PM Calls for International Pressure on Israel over Crimes in Occupied Lands
7 May 2023
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
6 May 2023
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
6 May 2023
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
6 May 2023
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
6 May 2023
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
5 May 2023