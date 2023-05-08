Islam Times - The probability of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's visit to Riyadh has increased significantly following the Arab League Council's decision to restore Damascus' full membership in this regional association, according to Lebanese analyst Nidal Sabi.

"There is information from reliable sources in Riyadh and Damascus that such a visit may happen before the Arab League summit on May 19," he told TASS.Sabi added that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is pursuing a course toward settlement of conflict situations in the region that is contrary to the will of the US.Sabi noted that the Crown Prince intends to invite Assad to the meeting of Arab leaders to solidify the "meeting in Riyadh as the summit of consolidation of Arab cohorts under the aegis of Saudi leadership." He further speculated that the presidents of Iran and Turkey may also be invited to Riyadh as honored guests.According to Sabi, the end of the Arab boycott of Syria challenges the ability of the US and the EU to preserve the economic sanctions against Damascus. "Their efficiency will drop significantly and the West will have to admit its defeat," Sabi underscored.