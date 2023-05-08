China Threatens EU with Countermeasures over Possible Sanctions against Its Companies
Story Code : 1056701
"If media reports turn out to be true, such actions by the European side will seriously undermine mutual trust and cooperation between the EU and China," he stressed at a briefing, TASS reported.
When asked to comment on the information that seven Chinese companies could soon come under EU sanctions due to the supply of equipment to Russia, he replied: "The European side should not make a mistake, otherwise Beijing will be forced to resolutely protect its rationally justified legal rights.".