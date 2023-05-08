0
Monday 8 May 2023 - 21:37

China Threatens EU with Countermeasures over Possible Sanctions against Its Companies

Story Code : 1056701
China Threatens EU with Countermeasures over Possible Sanctions against Its Companies
"If media reports turn out to be true, such actions by the European side will seriously undermine mutual trust and cooperation between the EU and China," he stressed at a briefing, TASS reported.

When asked to comment on the information that seven Chinese companies could soon come under EU sanctions due to the supply of equipment to Russia, he replied: "The European side should not make a mistake, otherwise Beijing will be forced to resolutely protect its rationally justified legal rights.".
Comment


Featured Stories
How Iran Turned Regional Hourglass Upside Down
How Iran Turned Regional Hourglass Upside Down
WhatsApp Could Disappear from UK Over Privacy Concerns
WhatsApp Could Disappear from UK Over Privacy Concerns
8 May 2023
Dangerous Ringleaders of Anti-Muslim Hatred Groups Exposed in Iran
Dangerous Ringleaders of Anti-Muslim Hatred Groups Exposed in Iran
8 May 2023
Syria Back to Arab League: Dialogue, Joint Action to Face Challenges on Top
Syria Back to Arab League: Dialogue, Joint Action to Face Challenges on Top
8 May 2023
Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin
Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin
7 May 2023
Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria
Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria's Potential Return
7 May 2023
Operations against US Occupiers to Continue: Iraqi Resistance Group
Operations against US Occupiers to Continue: Iraqi Resistance Group
7 May 2023
Palestinian PM Calls for International Pressure on Israel over Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian PM Calls for International Pressure on Israel over Crimes in Occupied Lands
7 May 2023
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
6 May 2023
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
6 May 2023
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
6 May 2023
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
6 May 2023
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
5 May 2023