China Threatens EU with Countermeasures over Possible Sanctions against Its Companies

Islam Times - China will protect its interests in the event of EU sanctions against seven Chinese technology companies due to their supply of equipment to Russia, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Wang Wenbin announced on Monday.

"If media reports turn out to be true, such actions by the European side will seriously undermine mutual trust and cooperation between the EU and China," he stressed at a briefing, TASS reported.When asked to comment on the information that seven Chinese companies could soon come under EU sanctions due to the supply of equipment to Russia, he replied: "The European side should not make a mistake, otherwise Beijing will be forced to resolutely protect its rationally justified legal rights.".