Monday 8 May 2023 - 21:40

Turkey Says Detained ISIL Member Trying to Enter Iran

The Ministry of Defense of Turkey announced in a statement on Monday that its border guards arrested two people who were planning to enter Iran's territory illegally.

According to the statement, during the initial investigation, one of them was recognized as a member of the ISIL terrorist group.

The Ministry of Defense of Turkey continued to emphasize the fight against illegal entry from the borders in order to ensure border security.

Two days ago, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that the country's security forces detained four people who were trying to enter Turkey illegally from the Syrian border.
