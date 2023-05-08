0
Monday 8 May 2023 - 21:42

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for 73 People in Soliemani Case

Story Code : 1056705
Ali Salehi, the prosecutor of Tehran said on Monday that the Iranian Judiciary has charged 73 people including former US President Donald Trump. former US Secretary Mike Pompeo and General Kenneth F. McKenzie in the assassination case of Martyr Qassem Soleimani and seeks to bring them to justie while it has suspended the prosecution of 74 other people was suspended because of lack of concrete evidence.

Salehi said that more than 12,000 judicial documents were collected against the defendants in the case.

The prosecutor of Tehran said the Iranian judicial authorities sent separate requests for judicial cooperation to 9 countries that may have played a role in the assassination of Soleimani and his companions, or that parts of terrorist operations were directed, managed or implemented through their territory and received responses from some of them.

The prosecutor said after reaching agreements with Iraq, where the assassination took place, "four rounds of negotiations and joint meetings were held between the judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, and both countries and the judicial systems expressed their resolve to pursue and punish the perpetrators and elements involved in the committing the crime of the assassination of Martyr Gen. Soleimani and Martyr Abu Mehdi Al-Muhandis and their companions."
