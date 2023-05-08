0
Monday 8 May 2023 - 21:43

EU Cancels Europe Day Event over Ben-Gvir’s Participation

Story Code : 1056706
“We do not want to offer a platform to someone whose views contradict the values the European Union stands for,” the EU Embassy to Tel Aviv regime said.

At a meeting of ambassadors to Tel Aviv region in the Palestinian-occupied lands from the bloc’s member states on Monday, all but Poland and Hungary were on board with canceling the event rather than hearing from the minister, who volunteered to represent the government in the absence of Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who will be in India, the Jewish News Syndicate said in a report. 

“The EU Delegation to Israel is looking forward to celebrating Europe Day on May 9, as it does every year,” the statement from the EU Embassy to Tel Avivi regime read,"
