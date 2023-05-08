0
Monday 8 May 2023 - 21:44

US Forces Steal 33 Tankers of Syrian Oil

Local sources from al-Ya’arubyia countryside told SANA reporter that the US occupation forces have transferred 33 tankers loaded with a new batch of stolen oil from the fields of al-Jazeera region and the eastern region through the illegitimate crossing of al-Mahmoudiya in the far eastern countryside of Hasaka on the border with Iraq.

The US military has for long stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of ISIL terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s natural resources. Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.

Several countries, including Russia and China, have condemned US actions in plundering the Syrian resources and have called on Washington to stop its continued looting of the war-torn country’s natural resources.
