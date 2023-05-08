Israeli Troops Arrest 20 Palestinian Citizens

Islam Times - The Palestinian sources reported again the Israeli troops' storming into the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Judah Ghalik, a former member of Knesset, accompanied by dozens of the far-right Zionists stormed into Al-Aqsa Mosque from Bab ul-Mughariba, Palestine Today (Paltoday) reported.Still, the Palestinian Awqaf Administration reported the intrusion of the mosque by some other Israeli settlers from Bub ul-Rahma on Monday morning.Meanwhile, the Palestinian Captives Club stated that the regime's forces while raiding different areas of the West Bank, arrested 20 Palestinians.The Israeli police also restricted Palestinians' entrance to Al-Aqsa Mosque and seized their identification cards at the gates of the mosque.Since 1948, the West-backed Israeli regime has been arresting, kidnapping, injuring, and killing the Palestinian people, destroying their homes and farms.