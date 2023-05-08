0
Monday 8 May 2023 - 21:45

Israeli Troops Arrest 20 Palestinian Citizens

Story Code : 1056708
Israeli Troops Arrest 20 Palestinian Citizens
Judah Ghalik, a former member of Knesset, accompanied by dozens of the far-right Zionists stormed into Al-Aqsa Mosque from Bab ul-Mughariba, Palestine Today (Paltoday) reported. 

Still, the Palestinian Awqaf Administration reported the intrusion of the mosque by some other Israeli settlers from Bub ul-Rahma on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Captives Club stated that the regime's forces while raiding different areas of the West Bank, arrested 20 Palestinians.

The Israeli police also restricted Palestinians' entrance to Al-Aqsa Mosque and seized their identification cards at the gates of the mosque.

Since 1948, the West-backed Israeli regime has been arresting, kidnapping, injuring, and killing the Palestinian people, destroying their homes and farms. 
Comment


Featured Stories
How Iran Turned Regional Hourglass Upside Down
How Iran Turned Regional Hourglass Upside Down
WhatsApp Could Disappear from UK Over Privacy Concerns
WhatsApp Could Disappear from UK Over Privacy Concerns
8 May 2023
Dangerous Ringleaders of Anti-Muslim Hatred Groups Exposed in Iran
Dangerous Ringleaders of Anti-Muslim Hatred Groups Exposed in Iran
8 May 2023
Syria Back to Arab League: Dialogue, Joint Action to Face Challenges on Top
Syria Back to Arab League: Dialogue, Joint Action to Face Challenges on Top
8 May 2023
Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin
Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin
7 May 2023
Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria
Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria's Potential Return
7 May 2023
Operations against US Occupiers to Continue: Iraqi Resistance Group
Operations against US Occupiers to Continue: Iraqi Resistance Group
7 May 2023
Palestinian PM Calls for International Pressure on Israel over Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian PM Calls for International Pressure on Israel over Crimes in Occupied Lands
7 May 2023
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
6 May 2023
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
British State TV under Control of Royals: Report
6 May 2023
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
Thousands Rally in Australia against Potential Submarine Base
6 May 2023
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
French Police Unions Demand Emergency Law to Combat Rioters
6 May 2023
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
Syria To Return to Arab League Soon
5 May 2023