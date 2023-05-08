US’ Sullivan Discusses Yemen with Saudi Crown Prince

Islam Times - The White House said “significant progress” had been made in Yemen peace efforts shortly after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Reuters news agency reported.

On a trip aimed at bolstering often-frayed ties with Riyadh, Sullivan and bin Salman “reviewed significant progress in negotiations to further strengthen the 15-month ceasefire in Yemen and welcomed ongoing UN-led efforts to end the war,” the White House said in a statement.Earlier on Friday, Sullivan called US-Middle East ties “unshakable”.“Our commitment to the Middle East region is unshakable because the region is vitally important to our shared future and deeply interwoven with American interests and those of our allies and partners,” Sullivan was quoted by media as saying.Sullivan also held talks with Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, National Security Adviser of the UAE, and Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser of India, where they expressed their shared vision of “a more secure and prosperous Middle East region connected with India and the world”.