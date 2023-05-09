Iran’s President Hails Resistance for Syria’s Triumph Over US, “Israeli” Plots

Islam Times - Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi hails the region's resistance movement for its major contribution to Syria's triumphant victory over a terror campaign waged against it by the US and the “Israeli” regime.

"The axis of evil, led by the Zionist regime and the US, plotted and implemented various conspiracies against Syria," the Iranian president said in an interview on Monday with the Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA] and its state television following his recent state visit to the Arab nation."They [the US and the ‘Israeli’ regime] were after destabilizing Syria and disrupting security there by throwing support behind terrorist and Takfiri groups as well as seeking disintegration and bloodshed in Syria," the Iranian chief executive remarked."Syria, [however], stood up to the sedition [waged] by the Americans and the Zionist regime for 12 years," Raisi emphasized, noting that after all these years, "the situation has become completely different across Syria."Raisi further pointed out how so many countries that had previously collaborated against Damascus, had come to revisit their attitude towards the Arab country in light of its successful efforts in face of the massive foreign-sponsored campaign of terror."[Now,] what has happened [here]? Resistance has proved effective," Raisi said, adding that the US and the ‘Israeli’ regime have realized that they had committed a "miscalculation" about Syria.The Wahhabi terrorist group came into existence in 2014 when Washington was running out of excuses to extend its meddling in the West Asia region or enlarge it in scale. The US and its allies then invaded Syria under the pretext of fighting the outfit.Raisi, meanwhile, ridiculed "how the Americans, who have admitted to creating Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”], had the nerve to later claim that they were seeking to fight Daesh and terrorism?"The Iranian president further expressed Iran's readiness to mediate between Syria and neighboring Turkey towards resolution of existing tensions between the two countries.The neighbors have been at odds since 2016, when Turkey invaded northern Syria in declared efforts to push back against Kurdish militants, whom the Turkish state regards as allies of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers' Party [PKK].Syria has repeatedly denounced the military intervention as illegal, calling on Ankara to pull out its forces.Raisi noted how Iran had used the most recent round of negotiations among the Islamic Republic, Turkey, and Russia in the Kazakh capital of Astana, to underline Syria's sovereignty over the entirety of its soil, and lay emphasis on the need for the Syrian state to be tasked with establishing security across the Arab country's border with Turkey."Provision of security to the border areas and elimination of insecurity would only be possible through the Syrian state's [exercising of its] sovereignty over the entirety of the country," he stated.Asked about the recent rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the president said, "We have never identified Saudi Arabia as our enemy and will never do so [either]. This is the Islamic Republic's principled position."Saudi Arabia severed its diplomatic relations with Iran in 2016 following demonstrations held in front of the Saudi Embassy in Tehran and its Consulate in the northeastern city of Mashhad by angry protesters censuring the Al Saud family for the execution of a top Shia scholar Nimr al-Nimr.On March 10, following several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, the countries agreed to resume their diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and diplomatic missions after the seven-year-long estrangement."Iran and Saudi Arabia are two great countries in the region," whose relations can contribute to standing equations in the region, Raisi emphasized.