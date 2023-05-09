0
Tuesday 9 May 2023 - 12:43

Iran Slams Gaza Massacre, Urges an Immediate End to The “Israeli” Killing Machine

Story Code : 1056792
Iran Slams Gaza Massacre, Urges an Immediate End to The “Israeli” Killing Machine
In the early hours of Tuesday, “Israel” launched a number of airstrikes on several areas across Gaza, leaving 13 people martyred, including three high-profile commanders of Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, as well as their wives and children. Twenty people were also injured in the attacks.

Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said the “Israeli” action “is a sign of the weakness of the aggressor regime against the heroic acts of resistance of the Palestinian youth in the West Bank and Al-Quds,” adding the airstrikes are aimed at “diverting public opinion” from the internal crisis in “Israel”.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kanaani noted that silence and inaction of international organizations and Western countries towards “Israel’s” inhumane acts, which have been intensified against the Palestinian people in recent months, have emboldened the Tel Aviv regime to continue its crimes.

“That will be recorded in history as a shameful precedent by the false advocates of human rights.”

The Iranian spokesman also called for “an immediate, effective, deterrent and coordinated action by the Islamic countries” to stop the “Israeli” crimes.

In his statement, Kanaani expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and hoped for a quick recovery for the injured.
