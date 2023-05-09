0
Tuesday 9 May 2023 - 12:45

JCPOA Significant for EU: Borrell

Story Code : 1056794
In a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Monday, Josep Borrell welcomed the ongoing cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, describing such continued efforts as “beneficial and positive.”

He also underlined the significance of the JCPOA for the EU.

Borrell also pledged that the EU member nations will make every effort to return “all sides” to the negotiation table.

The US unilaterally left the agreement three years after its conclusion, returning the imposed sanctions that the deal had supposedly lifted.

He also welcomed the recent normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia as an important move in boosting regional stability.

Amir Abdollahian, in turn, welcomed the concept of holding talks on the basis of mutual respect as a significant step in resolving differences and moving forward towards maintaining ties between Iran and Europe, adding that “our assessment of recent talks held between Tehran and Europe remains positive.”

He further said Tehran continues to welcome “constructive innovations” in its relations with European countries.

Amir Abdollahian, however, slammed Borrell’s meddling remarks in objecting to the execution of a convicted terrorist that had openly claimed responsibility for sponsoring acts of terror in Iran, and expressed regret that “some European officials appear to promote and support the “ominous phenomenon of terrorism” rather than showing resolve in countering it.

He was reacting to objections over the execution of Habib Farajollah Chaab from the EU and some of its members.

The top Iranian diplomat also censured Borrell’s media team for waging a defective and flawed publicity campaign against the execution of the convicted terrorist in Iran at the conclusion of their telephone conversation.
