Tuesday 9 May 2023 - 12:46

Russia’s Putin: Globalist Elites Provoke Bloody Conflicts and Coups

Russia’s Putin: Globalist Elites Provoke Bloody Conflicts and Coups
“The globalist elites keep insisting on their exceptionalism; they pit people against each other, split societies, provoke bloody conflicts and coups, sow hatred, Russophobia and aggressive nationalism, destroy traditional family values that make human a human,” Putin said.

According to the Russian leader, all this is being done by the US and allies in order to “further dictate their will, their rights and their rules” and implement what is basically “a system of robbery, violence and suppression” on the international stage.

“It seems that they have forgotten what the insane ambitions of the Nazis led to. They have forgotten who defeated this monstrous, total evil,” he stressed.
US Extends “National Emergency” on Damascus
JCPOA Significant for EU: Borrell
9 May 2023
CIA Played Role in JFK’s 1963 Murder, Cover-Up, His Nephew Insists
9 May 2023
Hamas: “Israel” Made Grave Miscalculation, Will Pay “Heavy Price” for Gaza Killings
9 May 2023
How Iran Turned Regional Hourglass Upside Down
By Sadegh Fereydounabadi
8 May 2023
WhatsApp Could Disappear from UK Over Privacy Concerns
8 May 2023
Dangerous Ringleaders of Anti-Muslim Hatred Groups Exposed in Iran
8 May 2023
Syria Back to Arab League: Dialogue, Joint Action to Face Challenges on Top
8 May 2023
Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin
7 May 2023
Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria
7 May 2023
Operations against US Occupiers to Continue: Iraqi Resistance Group
7 May 2023
Palestinian PM Calls for International Pressure on Israel over Crimes in Occupied Lands
7 May 2023
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
6 May 2023