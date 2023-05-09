0
Tuesday 9 May 2023 - 12:53

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Imran Khan Arrested Outside Islamabad High Court

Story Code : 1056797
PTI workers got into a quarrel with police and many have reportedly been injured.

In a tweet, PTI official account stated that “rangers abducted PTI Chairman Imran Khan, these are the visuals. Pakistan’s brave people must come out and defend their country.”

Separately, it also said “they have badly pushed injured Imran Khan. Pakistan’s people, this is the time to save your country. You won’t get any other opportunity”.

In another tweet, it said “‘this is how they’re treating Pakistan’s national leader inside the court premises. Unbelievable and disgusting”.

Speaking to Aaj News, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the arrest was a part of London plan.

“No amount of condemnation is enough for this,” he said, adding, “We want to see the arrest warrant”.

A Reuters witness said shortly after Khan entered the gate of the IHC, contingents of paramilitary forces and armored personnel carriers entered after him.

The gate was blocked by the armored vehicles while Khan was whisked away shortly after under heavy security, the witness added.

On Twitter, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry asked people to come out on streets in support of Imran.

“People should come out of their homes, Islamabad High Court has been attacked, Imran Khan’s arrest is equivalent to shutting down the judiciary,” he said.

Separately, he said IHC has been occupied by Rangers and “lawyers are being subjected to torture, Imran Khan’s car has been surrounded”.

He also said that “Imran has been abducted from Court premises, scores of lawyers and general people have been tortured, Imran Khan has been whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location”.

In a tweet, he said that Islamabad High Court chief justice has ordered interior secretary and IG police to appear within 15 minutes in court.
