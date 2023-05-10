0
Wednesday 10 May 2023 - 01:24

Japan, South Korea to Link Radar Systems to Track North Korea Missiles: Source

Story Code : 1056873
Japan, South Korea to Link Radar Systems to Track North Korea Missiles: Source
Defense ministers from Japan, South Korea and the US plan to reach an agreement on the sidelines of an Asian defense summit to be held in Singapore in early June, said the person, who declined to be identified because the discussions are not public, Reuters reported.

The Japanese government’s top spokesman, Hirokazu Matsuno, said no decision has been made yet on the planned agreement, without elaborating.

A South Korean defense ministry spokesman told a briefing the three countries have been in talks to devise concrete steps on boosting information-sharing but nothing has been finalized.

With North Korea launching ballistic missiles at an unprecedented pace in the past year, the three countries in November agreed to speed up information-sharing. Japan and South Korea are independently linked to the US’ radar systems but not to each other’s.

Ties between the US’ Asian allies have warmed in recent months in the face of the North Korean threat. Resuming their “shuttle diplomacy”, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with South Korean President Yoon Suk- yeol in Seoul on Sunday, where they confirmed progress in defense cooperation.

Defense ministers from Japan and South Korea are separately arranging to meet on the sidelines of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue to be held in Singapore from June 2 to 4, in what would be the first such meeting since November 2019.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Extends “National Emergency” on Damascus
US Extends “National Emergency” on Damascus
JCPOA Significant for EU: Borrell
JCPOA Significant for EU: Borrell
9 May 2023
CIA Played Role in JFK’s 1963 Murder, Cover-Up, His Nephew Insists
CIA Played Role in JFK’s 1963 Murder, Cover-Up, His Nephew Insists
9 May 2023
Hamas: “Israel” Made Grave Miscalculation, Will Pay “Heavy Price” for Gaza Killings
Hamas: “Israel” Made Grave Miscalculation, Will Pay “Heavy Price” for Gaza Killings
9 May 2023
How Iran Turned Regional Hourglass Upside Down
How Iran Turned Regional Hourglass Upside Down
By Sadegh Fereydounabadi
8 May 2023
WhatsApp Could Disappear from UK Over Privacy Concerns
WhatsApp Could Disappear from UK Over Privacy Concerns
8 May 2023
Dangerous Ringleaders of Anti-Muslim Hatred Groups Exposed in Iran
Dangerous Ringleaders of Anti-Muslim Hatred Groups Exposed in Iran
8 May 2023
Syria Back to Arab League: Dialogue, Joint Action to Face Challenges on Top
Syria Back to Arab League: Dialogue, Joint Action to Face Challenges on Top
8 May 2023
Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin
Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin
7 May 2023
Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria
Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria's Potential Return
7 May 2023
Operations against US Occupiers to Continue: Iraqi Resistance Group
Operations against US Occupiers to Continue: Iraqi Resistance Group
7 May 2023
Palestinian PM Calls for International Pressure on Israel over Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian PM Calls for International Pressure on Israel over Crimes in Occupied Lands
7 May 2023
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
6 May 2023