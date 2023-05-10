Japan, South Korea to Link Radar Systems to Track North Korea Missiles: Source

Islam Times - Japanese and South Korean defense authorities are set to agree in early June to link their radars via a United States system to share real-time information on North Korea’s ballistic missiles, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Defense ministers from Japan, South Korea and the US plan to reach an agreement on the sidelines of an Asian defense summit to be held in Singapore in early June, said the person, who declined to be identified because the discussions are not public, Reuters reported.The Japanese government’s top spokesman, Hirokazu Matsuno, said no decision has been made yet on the planned agreement, without elaborating.A South Korean defense ministry spokesman told a briefing the three countries have been in talks to devise concrete steps on boosting information-sharing but nothing has been finalized.With North Korea launching ballistic missiles at an unprecedented pace in the past year, the three countries in November agreed to speed up information-sharing. Japan and South Korea are independently linked to the US’ radar systems but not to each other’s.Ties between the US’ Asian allies have warmed in recent months in the face of the North Korean threat. Resuming their “shuttle diplomacy”, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with South Korean President Yoon Suk- yeol in Seoul on Sunday, where they confirmed progress in defense cooperation.Defense ministers from Japan and South Korea are separately arranging to meet on the sidelines of the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue to be held in Singapore from June 2 to 4, in what would be the first such meeting since November 2019.