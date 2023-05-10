0
Wednesday 10 May 2023 - 01:35

Anonymous Sudan: We Are Fully Responsible for Iron Dome Malfunctioning, Electricity Shortages in Coming Days

Story Code : 1056877
Anonymous Sudan: We Are Fully Responsible for Iron Dome Malfunctioning, Electricity Shortages in Coming Days
The hacker group said on its Telegram channel that they will also be responsible in the event the Iron Dome as well as “electricity and all vital infrastructure” went down.

The group added that “All the details of our attacks will not be shared”. They further warned, “We will only attack”.

The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] assassinated three Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance group leaders and their families.

“Israeli” Air Force [IAF] warplanes launched on Tuesday at dawn a series of airstrikes that targeted the houses of the al-Quds Brigades’ leaders, of the Islamic Jihad military wing.

According to the Palestinian Authority’s [PA] Health Ministry in the besieged Gaza Strip, the latest “Israeli” aggression left 12 martyrs, including children and women, and more than 20 others injured.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Extends “National Emergency” on Damascus
US Extends “National Emergency” on Damascus
JCPOA Significant for EU: Borrell
JCPOA Significant for EU: Borrell
9 May 2023
CIA Played Role in JFK’s 1963 Murder, Cover-Up, His Nephew Insists
CIA Played Role in JFK’s 1963 Murder, Cover-Up, His Nephew Insists
9 May 2023
Hamas: “Israel” Made Grave Miscalculation, Will Pay “Heavy Price” for Gaza Killings
Hamas: “Israel” Made Grave Miscalculation, Will Pay “Heavy Price” for Gaza Killings
9 May 2023
How Iran Turned Regional Hourglass Upside Down
How Iran Turned Regional Hourglass Upside Down
By Sadegh Fereydounabadi
8 May 2023
WhatsApp Could Disappear from UK Over Privacy Concerns
WhatsApp Could Disappear from UK Over Privacy Concerns
8 May 2023
Dangerous Ringleaders of Anti-Muslim Hatred Groups Exposed in Iran
Dangerous Ringleaders of Anti-Muslim Hatred Groups Exposed in Iran
8 May 2023
Syria Back to Arab League: Dialogue, Joint Action to Face Challenges on Top
Syria Back to Arab League: Dialogue, Joint Action to Face Challenges on Top
8 May 2023
Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin
Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin
7 May 2023
Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria
Arab League to Hold Emergency Meeting on Syria's Potential Return
7 May 2023
Operations against US Occupiers to Continue: Iraqi Resistance Group
Operations against US Occupiers to Continue: Iraqi Resistance Group
7 May 2023
Palestinian PM Calls for International Pressure on Israel over Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian PM Calls for International Pressure on Israel over Crimes in Occupied Lands
7 May 2023
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
US Says It Will Not Normalize Relations with Syria
6 May 2023