Anonymous Sudan: We Are Fully Responsible for Iron Dome Malfunctioning, Electricity Shortages in Coming Days

Islam Times - The Anonymous Sudan hacker group has said that the “cyber war has begun in a violent way against ‘Israel’” and that it will be “fully responsible for any upcoming attack during the coming hours and days”.

The hacker group said on its Telegram channel that they will also be responsible in the event the Iron Dome as well as “electricity and all vital infrastructure” went down.The group added that “All the details of our attacks will not be shared”. They further warned, “We will only attack”.The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] assassinated three Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance group leaders and their families.“Israeli” Air Force [IAF] warplanes launched on Tuesday at dawn a series of airstrikes that targeted the houses of the al-Quds Brigades’ leaders, of the Islamic Jihad military wing.According to the Palestinian Authority’s [PA] Health Ministry in the besieged Gaza Strip, the latest “Israeli” aggression left 12 martyrs, including children and women, and more than 20 others injured.