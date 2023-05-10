‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Assassinate Three Islamic Jihad Leaders, Their Families in Gaza Massacre

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces committed yet another barbaric massacre in the besieged Gaza Strip by assassinating three Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance group leaders and their families when targeting several residential areas in Gaza and Rafah, southern Gaza.

Al-Ahed News correspondent reported that the Zionist warplanes launched on Tuesday at dawn a series of airstrikes that targeted the houses of the ‘Al-Quds Brigades’ leaders, of the Islamic Jihad military wing, leaving them martyred along with their wives and several children.The “Al-Quds Brigades” mourned its leaders as martyr Shaker Al-Ghanam, the Secretary of the Al-Quds Brigades Military Council, martyr Khalil Salah Al-Bahtini, member of the Military Council and Commander of the group’s Northern Area, and martyr Tareq Mohammad Ezzedine, one of the military leaders of Al-Quds Brigades in the occupied West Bank.In a statement, Al-Quds Brigades mourned its leaders and their families, and underlined that the bloods of the martyrs will increase the group’s determination, make it more rooted in their positions, and continue the resistance.According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, the latest Zionist aggression left 12 martyrs, including children and women, and more than 20 injured.For its part, the Gaza Governmental Media Bureau announced the suspension of working hours in the strip’s educational institutions, and postponing tests for the educational job opportunities assigned for Tuesday until further notice.In comments on the assassination, Head of Hamas Politburo Ismail Haniya stressed that assassinating leaders in a treacherous attack won’t bring the occupiers security but will rather bring more resistance.“The enemy miscalculated its action and will pay the price for its crime,” Haniya said, adding that only the resistance will set the way that will bring the enemy pain, and the resistance is united against the aggression.”