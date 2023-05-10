Another US Ally Seeks to Join Anti-China Bloc

Islam Times - Canada is seeking to join the US-led AUKUS military alliance together with Australia and the UK, but not to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, according to The Globe and Mail.

The Canadian government is interested in participating in the second pillar of the 2021 deal to counter Beijing, which includes information-sharing and co-operation on the development of advanced technologies, such as undersea defense capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and hypersonic warfare.Although Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously indicated that Ottawa was not interested in the security pact, two unnamed officials told the newspaper on Monday that Canada had changed its mind and is now seeking to join. However, when asked whether officials had submitted a formal application, Defense Minister Anita Anand declined to give a direct answer.Canada has strong ties with its Five Eyes allies and is interested in furthering cooperation in AI and other innovation efforts, Anand said. Canada is now waiting to see how the three AUKUS parties will react to its possible participation, with one source saying Ottawa already shares intelligence with each member and could expand those efforts if it is brought on board.Other countries have also signaled a willingness to join AUKUS, with New Zealand considering participation in the non-nuclear components of the deal and the UK's minister for defense procurement hinting that other nations could get involved.The AUKUS pact was created to deter China in the Indo-Pacific, but has faced criticism from Beijing, which said the deal would motivate an arms race and harm regional stability and peace.