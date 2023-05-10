0
Wednesday 10 May 2023 - 01:51

No Place for Outsiders in Regional Security Efforts: Iran’s Top General

Story Code : 1056888
No Place for Outsiders in Regional Security Efforts: Iran’s Top General
Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri delivered an address at the Academy for Strategic and Defense Studies of Oman during a visit to Muscat.

Highlighting the formation of a new world order and the failure of the US to establish a unipolar system after dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Iranian general said the signs of waning power of the US have become obvious.

“We are confident that the new (world) order won’t be based on unipolar hegemony. One of the other features of the new order is that it will be a regional order,” Major General Baqeri stated.

Reaffirming Iran’s principled policy to support the formation of regional security arrangements without interference from extra-regional powers, the commander said the hegemonic powers have resorted to Iranophobia to obstruct such regional cooperation.

Turning the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman into the waters of friendship, progress and welfare for the regional people is achievable, the general said.

He also stressed the need for Muslim unity and fraternity to thwart foreign plots.

“We consider the main pillar of assuring security to be the indigenous nature of regional security which involves the participation of all regional countries and whose mechanism excludes any foreign power’s interference,” he stated.

In April 2020, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei highlighted the key role that Iran plays in maintaining security in the Persian Gulf, saying the presence of foreigners jeopardizes any initiative that could benefit regional people.

Iranian officials maintain that the security of the Persian Gulf region comes within the purview of the regional countries alone, dismissing the US claim of seeking security in the region.
