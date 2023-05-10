0
Wednesday 10 May 2023 - 01:52

Two Daesh Terrorists Eliminated by Syrian Security Forces in Daraa Province

Story Code : 1056889
The terror leaders who were also responsible for planting numbers explosive devices that targeted civilians and military personnel, were killed while attempting to monitor military posts, using a stolen agricultural vehicle for camouflage, in the plains between the towns of Tafas and Atman in the countryside of Daraa.

"Through careful follow-up and continuous pursuit of Daesh terrorists, two of the most dangerous leaders of the terrorist organization, Hassan al-Hayek and Nabil al-Abdullah, were ambushed," a security source told Syrian Arab News Agency.

The weapons that were in the possession of the terrorists were confiscated, some of which were Israeli-made, and their weapons included automatic rifles, military pistols, and a "Sonobal" machine gun, the source said.

The terrorists were identified as Nabil al-Abdullah from the village of al-Suhailiya, and Hassan al-Hayek from Tafas city in Daraa countryside.

The source noted that the Syrian army and the competent authorities are continuing with all efforts to eliminate all forms of terrorism in Daraa Province.
