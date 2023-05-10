Hezbollah Denounces Brutal Israeli Raids on Gaza, Mourns Palestinian Resistance Martyrs

Islam Times - Hezbollah issued on Tuesday a statement to mourn martyrdom of Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement commanders Khalil Al-Bahitini, Tareq Ezzeddine and Jihad Ghannam in an Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Hezbollah expressed pride of the martyrdom of the pure group of mujahidin for obtaining the highest divine honors after a history full of jihad, patience and suffering.The statement stressed that the killing of the resistance commanders will reinforce the Umma’s awareness and unity and make it more solid and determined to proceed with the choice of jihad and resistance until achieving the ultimate victory, God willing.Hezbollah stressed that the brutal Zionist raids which targeted the mujahideen, women and children is a described crime against humanity in which all meanings of treachery, terrorism and intimidation of the safe civilians are embodied, urging all the humanitarian and international organizations, governments and the so-called global conscience to take appropriate positions and steps in face of this persistent crime.Hezbollah affirmed full solidarity with the Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement and reiterated support to all the choices of the Palestinian resistance factions ai9med at deterring the Zionist enemy and protecting the Palestinian people as well as their sanctities.