Wednesday 10 May 2023 - 01:58

Gen. Salami: "We Are Witnessing America and Israel's Collapse"

Story Code : 1056892
Gen. Salami: "We Are Witnessing America and Israel
Speaking in a gathering of Basijis in the holy city Mashhad on Tuesday evening, the IRGC chief said, "The Zionists, who were ranting and raving a few months ago, are now shocked to see that more than 30 armed attacks take place in the occupied territories each day."

General Salami also said that "Americans are no longer willing to support the Zionists. No one of them travels to occupied Palestine anymore and the Zionist authorities are not allowed to step on US soil."

"The West has recently realized that military warfare is not enough to win wars, but it is humans who can decide the fate of any wars," he further noted.

"They wanted to push Syria into trouble, but Bashar survived and returned to the Arab League, and now the Zionists themselves are talking about their destruction," General Salami elsewhere said.
