95% of Israeli Regime Security Problems from Iran: Netanyahu

Islam Times - “It’s clear that 95% of Israeli regime's security problems come from Iran," Zionist regime's prime minister claimed on Tuesday, following the launch of Operation Shield and Arrow.

Benjamin Netanyahu made the remarks at a conference for Habithonistim, a right-leaning forum of former senior defense officers on Tuesday during which he also claimed, “We are dealing with an attempt by Iran to start a multi-front campaign against us. My instruction to the IDF (military) and security branches is to be prepared for a multi-front campaign…If we need to, we can do it.”Netanyahu further claimed that the Israeli regime will do all it can to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and will try to prevent Iran from “establishing terror fronts around us.”The Zionist regime accuses Iran of trying to build a nuclear weapon, however, according to regional and international experts, the Zionist Regime itself has about 400 nuclear warheads.On the other hand, Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, issued a fatwa forbidding the manufacture, maintenance, and use of any WMDs including nuclear weapons.