Wednesday 10 May 2023 - 09:19

Raisi Urges Complete Pursuance of Anti-terror Commanders’ Assassination Case

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi made the remarks in Tehran on Tuesday, meeting with Faeq Zaidan, the visiting head of the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq.

Raisi warned against wastage of time in ongoing efforts to consign the perpetrators of the atrocity to justice.

"Pursuance of the case until the achievement of result will show that Iran and Iraq stop at nothing in their bid to enable administration of justice" towards those behind the assassinations.

Raisi, however, said Iraq's resolve to address the Americans' "appalling" foul play and its efforts to consign those who had ordered, advised, and committed the atrocity, was clear to the Islamic Republic.

General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG], Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], and their companions were assassinated in a US drone strike authorized by former US President Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Both commanders were highly revered across the Middle East because of their key role in fighting the Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

For his part, the Iraqi official said the endeavor towards trial of those, who had partaken in the "terrorist crime," was one of the most important examples of Tehran and Baghdad's judicial cooperation.
