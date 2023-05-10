Iran Urges Expulsion of US Forces from Region, Diplomatic Solution for Syria-Turkey Crisis

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian expressed hopes that Syria and Turkey would reach a political solution on reestablishing their diplomatic ties and withdrawal of foreign forces from northern Syria.

Amir Abdollahian arrived in Moscow early on Wednesday to attend a quadrilateral meeting with his Syrian, Turkish and Russian counterparts in a summit hosted by the Kremlin.“We hope that the four-sided Moscow meeting would send a strong message on Syria and Turkey’s focus on a political solution, withdrawal of military forces, and expulsion of occupation forces such as the United States from northern Syria,” he said upon his arrival in Moscow.He further confirmed that the region faced a “very difficult” situation last year due to the possibility of Turkey’s invasion of Syria’s border areas, adding, “A lot of diplomatic efforts have been made to prevent a new war and conflict in the region and along with Turkey-Syria joint border.”Amir Abdollahian held a meeting with Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Moscow on Wednesday morning before the main summit.He also expressed hope that the Moscow meeting would pave the way for Syrian refugees to return to their homeland as soon as possible.In the last bid to mend ties between Ankara and Damascus, defense ministers and intelligence chiefs of Russia, Syria, Turkey, and Iran met in Moscow late last month and discussed the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria.In a Wednesday post on his Twitter account, Amir Abdollahian highlighted the importance of Iran’s dynamic diplomacy, saying, “The Syrian government and nation are a part of the region’s reality.”“The initiative in the dynamic and multifaceted diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of #Iran can draw the perspective of the end of the basic challenges for the entire region by completing the process of convergence,” he tweeted.