Iran Must Enhance Cohesion with Islamic States, Resistance: Speaker

Islam Times - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf termed the Islamic Republic of Iran as an important country in the region, calling for enhancing cohesion among Iran, Islamic countries, and the Resistance Front, especially in the field of trade and economy.

Qalibaf made the remarks in an address to the International Conference on New World Order Geometry.There are great opportunities in the Asian continent and many opportunities for the Islamic Ummah, the parliament speaker said, highlighting the importance of taking advantage of all opportunities based on national interests.As he asserted that the Islamic Republic of Iran will never be isolated, Qalibaf noted that "Neighborhood policy is our priority and we must increase the cohesion among Iran, Islamic countries, and the Resistance Front, especially in the field of trade and economy."The illegal presence of the Zionist regime in the region has complicated the situation, he also said, adding that the enemies seek to represent Iran as the enemy of Muslim countries in the region.As a Muslim country, Iran's priority is achieving greater convergence and cohesion between the Islamic Ummah from East Asia to West Africa.