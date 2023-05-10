0
Wednesday 10 May 2023 - 20:48

Palestinian Resistance Launches Operation Revenge of the Free: The Resistance Will Remain A Single Unit On All Fronts

Story Code : 1057053
Statement by the joint operations room of the Palestinian resistance factions:

With the help and power of God Almighty, the joint operations room of the Palestinian resistance factions announces the execution of Operation Revenge of the Free. The operation involved a large missile strike with hundreds of projectiles launched at the enemy's posts, settlements, and other targets located along the so-called Gaza envelope all the way up until "Tel Aviv". 

The operation comes in response to the assassination of the leaders of the al-Quds Brigades: Jihad Al-Ghannam, Khalil Al-Bahtini, and Tariq Ezz Al-Din. The mujahideen were martyred in a barbaric and treacherous bombing of civilian homes, which also took a number of innocent lives.

The joint operations room of the Palestinian resistance factions declared that this heroic operation coincided with the anniversary of the immortal battle of Al-Quds Sword. It confirms the following:

First, targeting civilian homes, encroaching on our people, and assassinating our men and heroes are red lines that will be confronted with all force, and the enemy will pay dearly for it, God willing.

Second, the resistance is ready for all options, and if the occupation persists in its aggression and arrogance, dark days await it.

Third, the resistance will remain a single unit on all fronts of the homeland, a sword, and a shield for our people, our land, and our sanctities.

God is great and victory is for the resistance.

The joint operations room of the Palestinian resistance factions
