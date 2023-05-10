The ‘Israeli’ Air Force Mobilized Dozens of Soldiers Before the Assassination: Maariv

Islam Times - Analyst of military affairs at the Hebrew-language “Maariv” newspaper, Tal Lev-Ram, noted that the Zionist Air Force had mobilized dozens of members, mostly officers, for the “staff operational reinforcement” right before the so-called “Shield and Arrow” operation in which three prominent “Islamic Jihad Movement” leaders were assassinated in the Gaza Strip.

“The mobilization was secretly accomplished as usual in such cases. For instance, every recruited reserve officer had served as a secret partner to maintain the surprising element that is required for the success of the opening strike of the operation,” according to Lev-Ram.The analyst noted that after the operation, War Minister Yoav Gallant approved a vaster reserve mobilization for needed vacant positions, which include the Air Force reinforcements, Iron Dome formation, the internal front, the intelligence department, and various army commands.In this context, Lev-Ram went on to explain that “The current mobilization happened in the light of a possible escalation that would last for days. This phase requires no vast reserve mobilization, and also within the Ground Force, although additional decisions are expected to be made with respect to the field developments.”The military analyst also mentioned that “The army may go for a vast reserve mobilization to replace official units engaged in operational activity, especially in the ‘Judea and Samaria’ [occupied West Bank] to ensure the army is ready for significant escalation scenarios in the next phase.”