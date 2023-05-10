0
Wednesday 10 May 2023 - 21:14

Russian FM Says US Seeks to Create 'Free Syria Army' of Terrorists against Damascus

Story Code : 1057061
Russian FM Says US Seeks to Create
During four-party talks on Syria with his counterparts from Syria, Turkey, and Iran, Lavrov highlighted that merely supporting self-proclaimed Kurdish regions and arming the illegal armed units they formed was no longer sufficient for the US, according to TASS.

Based on the information available to Russia, the US has initiated the creation of the so-called Free Syria Army near the Syrian city of Raqqa, recruiting local Arab tribes in addition to militants from Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) and other terrorist organizations. The objective is evident: utilizing these militants against Syria's legitimate authorities to destabilize the country, Lavrov stated.

Lavrov underscored that the Russian and Syrian military forces recently addressed this matter and agreed upon a collaborative approach in this field. The top Russian diplomat expressed hope that all planned measures would be successfully executed.

According to Lavrov, Moscow firmly believes that overt foreign interference in regional affairs, especially when it involves military force, is unacceptable. In this particular case, it pertains to the deployment of foreign military units on Syrian soil.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Arabia, Syria Resume Diplomatic Ties
Saudi Arabia, Syria Resume Diplomatic Ties
Court Finds Trump Guilty of Abuse
Court Finds Trump Guilty of Abuse
10 May 2023
Raisi Urges Complete Pursuance of Anti-terror Commanders’ Assassination Case
Raisi Urges Complete Pursuance of Anti-terror Commanders’ Assassination Case
10 May 2023
Netanyahu May Have Committed a Suicide Launching Deadly Gaza Airstrikes to Escape Home Crisis
Netanyahu May Have Committed a Suicide Launching Deadly Gaza Airstrikes to Escape Home Crisis
10 May 2023
US Extends “National Emergency” on Damascus
US Extends “National Emergency” on Damascus
9 May 2023
JCPOA Significant for EU: Borrell
JCPOA Significant for EU: Borrell
9 May 2023
CIA Played Role in JFK’s 1963 Murder, Cover-Up, His Nephew Insists
CIA Played Role in JFK’s 1963 Murder, Cover-Up, His Nephew Insists
9 May 2023
Hamas: “Israel” Made Grave Miscalculation, Will Pay “Heavy Price” for Gaza Killings
Hamas: “Israel” Made Grave Miscalculation, Will Pay “Heavy Price” for Gaza Killings
9 May 2023
How Iran Turned Regional Hourglass Upside Down
How Iran Turned Regional Hourglass Upside Down
By Sadegh Fereydounabadi
8 May 2023
WhatsApp Could Disappear from UK Over Privacy Concerns
WhatsApp Could Disappear from UK Over Privacy Concerns
8 May 2023
Dangerous Ringleaders of Anti-Muslim Hatred Groups Exposed in Iran
Dangerous Ringleaders of Anti-Muslim Hatred Groups Exposed in Iran
8 May 2023
Syria Back to Arab League: Dialogue, Joint Action to Face Challenges on Top
Syria Back to Arab League: Dialogue, Joint Action to Face Challenges on Top
8 May 2023
Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin
Russian MFA: US, Ukraine to Blame for Terror Attack against Prilepin
7 May 2023