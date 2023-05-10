Iran to Develop New Version of Bavar-373 Missile System

Islam Times - An Iranian commander unveiled plans for manufacturing the second version of the homegrown missile defense system ‘Bavar-373’ to hunt ballistic targets.

The Iranian Army Air Defense Force’s deputy commander for coordination said plans have been devised to manufacture the second version of Bavar-373 air defense missile system in the country.General Mohammad Yousefi noted that the new version will be suited to intercept ballistic targets, saying more details will be made public in the near future.Iran unveiled Bavar-373 in August 2019. The long-range air defense system is capable of detecting up to 100 targets, tracking 60 of them, and engaging with six concurrently.A distinguishing feature of Bavar-373 is its vertical launching system with square launchers, mostly used for air defense on warships.Bavar-373 uses a long-range, phased array fire-control radar, dubbed Me’raj-4.The air defense system employs three different types of missiles to hit targets at various altitudes.In November 2022, the Iranian Defense Ministry unveiled ‘Sayyad 4B’, a new solid-propellant missile paired with Bavar-373 air defense system with a range of 300 kilometers.Commander of Air Defense Force of the Iranian Army Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said Bavar-373 has become capable of countering the fifth-generation fighter jets which have a low-observable Radar Cross Section (RCS).