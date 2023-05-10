Iran Disbands Foreign-Backed Network in Central Province

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has dismantled a foreign-backed cult network in the central Markazi province, and arrested a number of individuals affiliated with the group.

In a statement on Sunday, the Intelligence Organization of the IRGC in Markazi province said its forces had carried out a successful intelligence operation during which ringleaders of the cult were arrested and handed to judicial authorities.It said the detained individuals were led by liaisons based in Turkey and Canada.By exploiting the pure feelings of different strata of people, specially women and young people interested in spiritual matters, this network was trying to use its members to act against the country’s security, in addition to harming families, it added.Markazi province has 12 cities and a population of 1.4 million people.