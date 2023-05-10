0
Wednesday 10 May 2023 - 21:38

Iran Disbands Foreign-Backed Network in Central Province

Story Code : 1057069
Iran Disbands Foreign-Backed Network in Central Province
In a statement on Sunday, the Intelligence Organization of the IRGC in Markazi province said its forces had carried out a successful intelligence operation during which ringleaders of the cult were arrested and handed to judicial authorities.

It said the detained individuals were led by liaisons based in Turkey and Canada.

By exploiting the pure feelings of different strata of people, specially women and young people interested in spiritual matters, this network was trying to use its members to act against the country’s security, in addition to harming families, it added.

Markazi province has 12 cities and a population of 1.4 million people.
